J. Alexander Kueng was spotted shopping for milk and cookies days after his release on bail

A man charged in the killing of George Floyd was confronted by a patron at a Minnesota grocery store in a video that has been shared widely online.

J. Alexander Kueng, one of four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the choking death of Floyd while in custody, was spotted at the store and his sincerity questioned by a woman at Cub Foods in Plymouth, Minnesota, according to TMZ.

In the video posted online by Twitter user @jk3rd_, the user said their sister “caught” Keung who “lynched” Floyd in “cold blood.”

Twitter user @jk3rd_ originally tweeted out a video of his sister approaching and speaking with Kueng, who is still facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and aiding and abetting.

READ MORE: Thomas Lane, former cop charged with killing George Floyd, makes bail

The video shows the lady, who is unidentified, asked Kueng what his name is, to which he responds nonchalantly: “Oh, yeah, that’s me.”

“So, you’re out of prison” and “you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn’t do anything?” she said, going on to say “I don’t think you should be out on bail.”

“I can understand that. I’m sorry you feel that way,” Kueng responded.

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

The lady then said, “No, you’re not sorry,” as he walked away to wait in line to pay for his items. The video went on for over two minutes as she followed him, saying “you should be locked up.”

READ MORE: George Floyd’s smiling daughter, 6, says ‘daddy changed the world’

Kueng was bailed out for $750,000 on Friday, June 19. According to Minneapolis TV station KARE, he is second officer to be released on bail for the Floyd killing.

Thomas Lane was released on bail just days prior to Kueng. Ex-officers Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, and Tou Thao, the only officer on the scene not pinning Floyd to the ground, remain in custody.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were charged for their part in Floyd’s death after he was held on the ground while handcuffed, as Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin’s charges were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder.

Floyd died on May 25.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!