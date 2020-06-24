Hennessy launches 3M grant to help small businesses and nonprofits

Hennessy has already tapped One Hundred Black Men because of their outstanding work in the Black community.

“Built for community by community, Unfinished Business is an extension of our legacy supporting multicultural consumers and underscores our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ ethos,” said Giles Woodyer, senior vice president of Hennessy. “We want to do all that we can to help the small businesses survive the current crisis and pledge resources for the long term; as long as they have unfinished business to settle, so do we.”

Michael J. Garner, the president of the founding chapter of One Hundred Black Men of New York, recognizes that the grant will help them going into neighborhoods in dire need and remain active.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the nation’s small business community, and in many cases, Unfinished Business will provide much-needed support and assistance,” he explained. “The founding chapter of One Hundred Black Men applauds Hennessy for recognizing that small businesses are the soul of America.”

Further, the initiative will be a portal that provides “ongoing access to information, educational content, and other resources to safeguard business continuity during the crisis and beyond.”

Eligible businesses can submit their applications starting now until Wednesday, July 1st by visiting UnfinishedBusiness.US.

