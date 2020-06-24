Stevie Wonder on Trump: ‘It’s a bad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision’

The Motown icon wants his fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election this November

Legendary singer-songwriter, Stevie Wonder, released a YouTube video denouncing racism and encouraging fans to vote.

“It’s a bad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision,” he said referring to President Donald Trump while not mentioning him by name.

Read more: Say What?!! Lionel Richie is convinced Stevie Wonder can see

The video entitled, “The Universe Is Watching Us,” begins with Wonder remarking that while celebrating Juneteenth last week, he could not help but think of the three states in the country that still do not recognize the holiday.

It reminded him of the 18-year struggle that he went through to get Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday declared a national holiday.

The holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. Wonder marked the achievement with his hit song, “Happy Birthday.”

“How did it feel to celebrate freedom that we’re still fighting for?” Wonder asked, “Hm, it felt and feels too familiar. I know that dance, I’ve heard those songs.”

In denouncing the president, Wonder said, “I’ve heard the person in the highest place of this nation say, ‘There are fine people on both sides.’ That sounds noncommittal to me.”

“’I have a great relationship with the Blacks.’ Peaceful protesters called ‘thugs,’ immigrants called ‘rapists,’” Wonder said, repeating some of the past statements the president has made, “And from the very place that civilization began, Africa, I’ve heard this Commander-in-Chief call it an s-h-i-t-hole. Wow. One day, you will surely be sorry.”

READ MORE: Deon Cole on ‘beef’ with Stevie Wonder, ‘He took my girl from me’

The musician encouraged fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election this November, saying, “move your feet to the polls and move your hands to vote.”

“If life can have an ending, all things can have an ending. Systemic racism can have an ending. Police brutality can have an ending. Economic oppression for Black American people can have an ending,” Wonder said, “A movement of inaction is a movement standing still. To those who say they care, move more than your mouth.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!