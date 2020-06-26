R. Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims car set on fire by arsonist

She alleged that not only was her car set on fire but there was also made a gas line around her entire house with intentions to burn it down.

Azriel Clary, who previously made headlines for splitting ways with the disgraced singer R. Kelly, and vowing to expose what life was like inside his camp has revealed that she has become the target of an arsonist.

Thursday, Clary took to social media to share that someone had set her car on fire and also attempted to do the same to her home.

”I’ve realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media. Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions. I’ve literally never seen anyone post when they’ve been at there lowest,” Clary wrote in the caption accompanying an image depicting the severely burned vehicle.

“So, this is me at my lowest… Someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down.”

“It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening,” she concluded.

The police are investigating the matter according to Clary.

Back in April, the 23-year-old posted a video on YouTube explaining the details of her relationship with Kelly. She noted that she is ready to put her experiences behind her and seeking to clear her name.

“I am ready to move on,” she said in the clip, adding, “and I am ready to focus on my future goals, dreams, ideas, memories, future events, parties, and even relationships without feeling guilty.”

Clary, who met Kelly at 17, was one of the singer’s longtime girlfriend’s along with Joycelyn Savage. She and Savage stayed with Kelly for nearly five years.

“I am not the first person this man has done this to. This has been happening since the 90s. This has been happening since way before Aaliyah,“ Clary opined, alleging that the deceased pop star was not Kelly’s first relationship with a minor and not his first “victim.”

Kelly is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago. He is charged with sex crimes in Chicago, New York, and Minnesota.

