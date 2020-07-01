Paris Jackson says King of Pop caught on ‘pretty quickly’ to her sexuality

The daughter of music icon Michael Jackson claims he used to joke about her sexuality when she was a child.

Paris Jackson claims the King of Pop caught on ‘pretty quickly’ to her sexuality when she was a child as young as 8-years-old.

The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe is opening up her relationship with Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn for a new Facebook Watch docuseries, Extra reports.

In the premiere episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old admits she “never thought I’d end up with a dude.” Adding, “[I] thought I’d end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men,” Jackson said of her sexual orientation.

“The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I’ve been in and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in,” she continued.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson featured in trailer for daughter Paris’ new reality show

After the death of her her father, Paris went to live with her grandmother Katherine Jackson, who is a Jehovah’s Witness.

“Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community,” she said. “That, on top of the religious aspect — it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.”

On Monday, Facebook Watch gave viewers a first look into the first season of her new series. In the clip, Jackson’s famous father makes an appearance.

The touching home videos show the pop icon interacting with a much younger Paris and when he asks what she wants to be when she grows up she quickly responds, “I do what you do,” adding, “dance and sing!”

When it comes to her sexuality, Jackson claims her dad “caught on pretty quick.”

“I think he just felt the energy and he would, like, kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend,'” she said.

“I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young — I think I was like 8 or 9. Not many children have that experience.”

READ MORE: Joe Jackson’s granddaughter Yasmine stabbed in racist attack

Jackson doesn’t consider herself bisexual because “I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, ‘What are you like as a person?'”

In the preview for her docuseries, she admits that “Gabe understands the pain that I’ve gone through in my life.”

Of their relationship, Jackson also noted: “It is nice to finally have a home base, which is something that I’ve never really had before,” she explained. “The only home I’ve ever had before was my dad and now I have Gabe, so… I’m very lucky.”

Catch all-new episodes of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Tuesdays on Facebook Watch!

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!