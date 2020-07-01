White Florida man charged after pointing gun at Black homeowner

A white Florida man has been charged after pulling a gun on a Black homeowner, accusing the man of stealing a flyer from his own mailbox.

Joseph Max Fucheck is being charged under the state’s hate crime law, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced on Tuesday. The real estate owner faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“It is sad that racism can turn the most mundane act into a confrontation with potentially violent overtones,” Rundle said in a statement.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, on June 14, Fucheck drove by a Miami home and put his real estate flyer in a man’s mailbox.

The victim was outside of his home talking to his neighbor when Fucheck put the flyer in the mailbox. After Fucheck drove away, the victim reportedly went to retrieve the real estate flyer from the mailbox. Fucheck then drove back down the street in his SUV and to find the man holding his business flyer, according Sentinel.

The 58-year-old reportedly got out of his car and proceeded to yell profanities at the Black homeowner. Investigators say, Fucheck accused the victim of stealing his business flyer, although the man explained that he owned the home.

Fucheck pulled out his handgun and ordered the man to return the real estate flyer to him. Fucheck got his phone and began to record the incident. The video shows the real estate agent yelling, “This is why you people get shot,” along with more racial slurs before getting back in his car and driving off.