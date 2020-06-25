White woman in Sacramento gets punched after calling Black woman the N-word

A California woman learns a tough lesson in race relations after using a racial slur in an encounter in a convenience store

A woman in California learned the hard way that it doesn’t pay to use racial slurs against Black people in public – after she got punched in the face for hurling the N-word at a Black woman.

According to TMZ, the racially charged encounter took place Monday at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento.

While there appears to be some discrepancy about what started the confrontation, the white woman insisted she’d only said “Excuse me.” However, the Back woman said she heard something different, and then, as if to confirm that, the white woman dropped the N-word.

At this point, the unidentified Black woman issued a warning that she would pummel the white woman if she used the slur again. Undeterred, the white woman called her bluff and said the N-word again, and even louder. That’s when the punches flew, ultimately resulting in the white woman being knocked to the ground.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed that deputies had responded to a call of two women fighting and when they arrived, the woman who got beaten up had to be treated by medical workers for minor injuries. By then, the other woman had left.

Initially, the injured woman admitted to the officers that she played her part in creating the brawl and declined to file a complaint. But after the clip started making the rounds on social media the next day, she seemingly had a change of heart and contacted police to file a report.

As of this report, the Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ they had not identified, charged, or arrested a suspect. But a man claiming to be the Black woman’s husband said on social media that she had been arrested for assault.

(Warning: Graphic language, violence)

Everyone pls, learn from Karen in Sacramento. If a black person tells you they are “the right one” or “the wrong one”, you most likely don’t want to be the other one 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ot7jtCXiFe — D Omar Kenion 🐝 (@kenion_d) June 25, 2020

