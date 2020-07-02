Florida officer fired after punching Black woman in viral video

Miami-Dade Police Department Director, Alfredo 'Freddy' Ramirez III, wrote that he is 'shocked and angered by a body cam video' of the officer

A Miami-Dade Police officer has been fired after a video of him punching a Black woman started circulating on social media. The officer, who has been identified as Antonio Clemente Rodriguez, was “relieved of duty” yesterday.

The exact date of the incident is not clear. However, it took place at Miami International Airport, and the officers present were all wearing masks while the woman involved was not.

READ MORE: White woman in Sacramento gets punched after calling Black woman the N-word

The video was shared on Twitter by Billy Corben, the director of Cocaine Cowboys, and an avid critic of police violence.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, wrote that he is “shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers.”

The footage shows a Black woman arguing with a police officer, although only her side of the conversation is clearly heard. In the video, she says, “Don’t walk up on me, for real.” She then tells him, “What you wanna do?”

She approaches the officer, and says, “You think you white, but you really Black.” At which point, Rodriguez punches her in the face and tackles her to the ground, handcuffing her. In the video, after the punch, the officer is heard saying, “She headbutted me.”

“Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County.” Director Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in (1 of 3)… — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

He stated that he is referring the case to State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle.

However, Corben pointed out on Twitter that Rundle has never prosecuted a police officer for an on-duty killing in her 27-year career as State Attorney.

More on Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Rundle: #DarrenRainey, a mentally ill inmate serving 2 years for drug possession, was locked in a shower for 2 hours by prison guards, who rigged the water to 160 degrees and boiled him to death. @KathyFndzRundle covered up his murder. pic.twitter.com/KbBUGxB2Ov — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 2, 2020

READ MORE: BLM protester punched in front of police, no arrests made

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez called the incident “appalling” and “unnecessary.” He noted, “this is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage.”

This is appalling. It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage. https://t.co/KHDsEohBym — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 2, 2020

The name of the woman involved has not been released, nor whether she is facing charges.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!