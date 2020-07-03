August Alsina claims he gave Will and Jada a ‘courtesy call’ before alleged affair revelation

The 'Nunya' crooner says that he's drawing on God and living in his 'truth' in a heartfelt Instagram post

The public may have been shocked when August Alsina claimed he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith with her longtime hubby Will Smith’s blessing, but the powerhouse couple allegedly weren’t. The R&B singer took to Instagram and let it be known he gave the Smith’s a courtesy call.

The R&B singer posted a message on Instagram in which he said he relied heavily on God and his faith. Most importantly, he wanted it to be known that “no one” was surprised by the revelations he made in his interview with Angela Yee that broke the internet.

“i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!,” he posted.

His post began with the “Nunya” crooner touching upon how the journey to freedom is a complex one. He claimed that many people were “slaves” to ideas and pictures they’ve created in their minds.

“I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow,” he posted.

Alsina declared that adversity was a gift in which to flourish. He vowed to do “whatever’s necessary” to reach harmony within himself, even if it meant making others uncomfortable.

“Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own,” he wrote.

“There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”

Alsina stressed that he had no malice or hatred for anyone. He simply wanted to live in his truth.

“I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing,” he declared.

“God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I.”

Alsina’s comments come a day after Pinkett Smith announced that she’d be inviting herself to her Red Table Talk to discuss the allegations. Her rep told Page Six earlier in the week that it was “absolutely not true” that she had an affair with Alsina. Will Smith has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

