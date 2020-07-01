Jada Pinkett Smith denies August Alsina’s claim of an affair with Will’s ‘blessing’

A rep for the actress declared that the speculation was 'absolutely not true!'

Tuesday, August Alsina made headlines after an interview dropped of him confessing to having romantic relations with Jada Pinkett Smith. Now a rep for the A-list actress is denying those claims in their totality.

During a recent sit-down with The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, the R&B singer dropped a bombshell on his YouTube channel when he confirmed his past love affair with the actress and alleged that their relationship even had the blessing of her superstar husband Will Smith.

“Absolutely not true!” Pinkett Smith’s rep told Page Six in response.

READ MORE: August Alsina says Will Smith ‘gave his blessing’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

The 27-year-old crooner was introduced to the 48-year-old actress in 2015 by her son Jaden and says the two became very close. He vacationed with the family in Hawaii in 2016 and even attended the 2017 BET Awards with Pinkett Smith with whom he was seen taking photos with her on the red carpet.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” he claimed during the thirty-three minute sit down.

Relationship rumors have long followed Alsina and the Red Table Talk host, especially after the release of his 2019 track “Nunya.”

In this song a woman who shattered August Alsina’s heart is now tryna stop him from moving on. I thought it was being subtle cause there’s a gif of Jada in the text exchange until I realized “Koren” the name on the chat is Jada’s middle name 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uRiQQd6GM7 — ☼Blue-nita Applebum (@bluecentric) July 1, 2020

As the lyrics go, he sings, “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.”

A lyrical video for the song even includes a text exchange between him and a woman named Koren, and as many have pointed out, Koren is the mother of two’s middle name. In that exchange, Alsina also uses a reaction gif of Pinkett-Smith to further get his point across.

While speaking about the alleged affair he reflects, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

READ MORE: Tami Roman says ‘Basketball Wives’ ruined friendship with Shaunie O’Neal

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!