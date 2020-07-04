Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, turns 22

July 4 has been celebrated as the United States’ Independence Day since 1776.

While millions will be waving the American flag and watching fireworks to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, others are taking to social media to commemorate another event deemed important: Malia Obama‘s birthday.

The eldest daughter of former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia turned 22 on Saturday and Black Twitter is taking full advantage in lieu of Independence Day.

Due to the racial unrest sparked by the unwarranted killings of unarmed Black citizens George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, national protests have also sparked more enlightenment on the paradoxes of topics like American Independence.

Those choosing not to celebrate the holiday, which recognizes when the 13 American colonies gained independence from Great Britain making way for the founding of the United States, in opposition to America’s past institution of slavery and ongoing denial of equal opportunity and protection for Black Americans have decided to uplift Malia Obama on Twitter.

This outpouring of appreciation to Malia, currently a Harvard University student, is similar to when people dubbed June 14th as Obama Day to praise the former president in an effort to take attention away from current President Donald Trump‘s birthday, as reported by Variety.

As her father has been making public statements denouncing the government’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing unrest caused by police brutality, the public is pining for days when the Obama family resided in the White House.

Some of the posts that celebrate the eldest Obama daughter are direct in their intentions of rebelling against Independence Day:

“Today is a great day for our country. Today, we celebrate a day that means a lot to a lot of people around the world… the birth of Malia Obama,” Timaal Bradford wrote in a tweet.

Today is a great day for our country. Today, we celebrate a day that means a lot to a lot of people around the world… …the birth of Malia Obama. Happy birthday, Malia! pic.twitter.com/ajbdkiLDSp — Timaal Bradford (@timaal_bradford) July 4, 2020

Another user who goes by @yes_indee_d is in favor of renaming and repurposing the holiday as Malia Obama Day.

Renaming & repurposing this junk ass American holiday as Malia Obama Day!!!! https://t.co/KegNSf3NNy — Justice For Breonna Taylor (@yes_indee_d) July 4, 2020

“We, black people, are NOT celebrating amerikka’s ‘Independence day,'” user @PardonMyFro said, rifting on the country’s troubled history with the KKK and white supremacy.

We, black people, are NOT celebrating amerikkka’s “Independence day”, we’re celebrating family time & Malia Obama’s birthday. O.k. — Zwaa (@PardonMyFro) July 3, 2020

Some are commenting on the performance of the current President, including one user who goes by Mrs. Krassenstiein.

Happy 4th of July, and just as importantly, Happy Birthday to Malia Obama — a presidential daughter who doesn't accept patents on Chinese voting machines as payment for her daddy giving China a better trade deal. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 4, 2020

Others are also highlighting other important events that happened on July 4:

Malia Obama’s bday is today.

Tuskegee was founded today. Keep it going…. — Was That a Nerve? (@DUCKedOff41) July 4, 2020

There are those who are praising Malia’s accomplishments:

the real celebration today : Malia Obama. Harvard student and equality activist. July 4th goes to you! Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/EjIKFiAztO — nela. (@miss_anelalani) July 4, 2020

