Pop Smoke’s posthumous album tops worldwide charts

50 Cent completed Pop Smoke's album after he was murder in his Los Angeles home.

Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, is topping the worldwide charts, making him one of the most popular artists of the Fourth of July weekend.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, is from Canarsie, Brooklyn and has managed to take Brooklyn drill music global. Pop Smoke, was shot and killed in his Los Angeles home before completing his album.

According to Kworb, a website that collects and analyzes music data from around the world, Pop Smoke’s album secured 65 #1 spots on Apple Music and 11 #1 spots on iTunes in major markets like the U.S., U.K., and Canada. All of the charts, sales and streams are constantly updated, and Pop Smoke currently remains on top.

Pop Smoke’s murder, which has yet to be resolved, is a reminder that personal security is absolutely necessary, especially for those disenfranchised by the police.

During a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn, Pop Smoke’s song DIOR was sung by protesters while they did the Woo Dance, a signature dance created by Pop Smoke. The song and dance have become a Brooklyn anthem and rallying cry for Brooklynite protesters.

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has 19 tracks, with many high-profile features. 50 Cent, who led the completion of the album, Quavo, Future, and Roddy Ricch each lend their talents to the album.

More than half of songs on his first and last album do not have any features and those songs are doing just as well as the songs with high-profile artists.