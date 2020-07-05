Keedron Bryant performs viral song, ‘I Just Wanna Live’ for Dr. Dre

The song was released on Juneteenth.

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.

Bryant, a former contestant of NBC’s children’s talent show, Little Big Shots, posted the song on May 26, in dedication to Floyd. It caught the attention of millions, including Dr. Dre.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young files for divorce after more than 20 years

Bryant, singing “I Just Wanna Live” while Dr. Dre’s listened on, gives a soulful musical performance. The session concluded with the two men hugging.

“I’ll never stop dreaming!! This is evidence that they can come true,” said Bryant on Instagram.

The original video is less than a minute long and sung in a capella. It was shared by many Black artists, including Janet Jackson, Nas, Barack Obama, LeBron James, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The song has been covered and remixed by many, including by will. i. am.

The song was written by Bryant’s mom, Johnnetta Bryant, 38.

“I Just Wanna Live” was released on Juneteenth by Warner Records, with the music label donating 100% of its profits to the NAACP.

Johnnetta received praised for her composition by Dem Jointz, whose real name Dwayne Abernathy, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donate money for meals, coronavirus testing in Compton

“She has an untapped talent,” said Dem Jointz Bryant. “She was anointed by God and it came from her heart.”

Full disclosure: The author of this article used to work for Warner Bros. Records and Warner Music Group.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!