Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donate money for meals, coronavirus testing in Compton

Compton native Dr. Dre and his business partner Jimmy Iovine are donating to the community to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

The Press-Telegram reported that Compton native Dre, born Andre Romelle Young and Iovine are providing more than 145,000 free meals for residents, testing, and supplies. There are 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Compton.

Compton mayor Aja Brown released a statement last week that recognized their efforts to help the community.

“Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need,” Brown said.

“As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can. Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love.”

Dre has long been a supporter of Compton, using his wealth to be a force for good. In 2017, proceeds from his album, “Compton: A Soundtrack,” were set aside to build a performing arts center at Compton High. He donated $10 million in 2017 and it is set to break ground this year. However, those plans may be delayed given the current health pandemic.

“Dr. Dre is a gamechanger, a constant source of support for our community seen and unseen. He’s always there for our community, each and every time I call and for that I am eternally thankful,” Brown said.

“Whether he’s donating behind the scenes to ensure that Compton treasures like the Compton Cowboys’ Jr. Equestrian Center remain intact during this crisis or funding a state of the art youth performing arts center, Dr. Dre is a champion for our city.”

