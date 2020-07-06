Fox News edits Trump out of Jeffrey Epstein photo used on-air

The photo featured Trump, his then-girlfriend, Melania Krause, and Epstein and his confidante Ghislane Maxwell.

Fox News edited President Donald Trump out of a well-known photo of him an accused sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The original photo featured Trump, his then-girlfriend, Melania Krause, and Epstein and his confidante Ghislane Maxwell. The photo was used during a segment discussing the pending charges against Maxwell.

Maxwell’s charges include conspiracy to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Epstein and Maxwell were in the same social circles as Trump, who called Epstein a “fun” and “terrific guy.” The photo was taken at Mar-a-Lago.

In a 2002, New York Magazine interview, Trump said, “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Prosecutors alleged that Epstein ran a trafficking enterprise in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him. Prosecutors accuse Maxwell of luring the young girls into their circle, inquiring about their schools and families, taking them to the movies, and taking them shopping.

She would then coax them into a sexual relationship with Epstein and his associates. Epstein committed suicide Aug. 10, 2019, while in custody awaiting federal prosecution.

Twitter users would not let Fox News forget that Trump was featured in the photo, reposting it, and leaving the President in.

“I’m not surprised!! What are u??,” one user wrote, “They can edit him out of the pic but not from our minds!”

You think Fox News cutting Trump out of the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein photo is bad, wait until AG Barr cuts Trump out of the Ghislaine Maxwell prosecution. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 6, 2020

Maxwell remains behind bars and is expected to be arraigned on a bond hearing in New York later this week.

In a statement provided to theGrio, a Fox News spokesperson said, “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated Presiden t Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.”

