Halle Berry apologizes for comments about playing transgender man

The Oscar-winning actress said she wants to take a 'deep dive' into the trans community.

Halle Berry has pulled out of a project which would have seen her portray a transgender man, after facing backlash online.

In an Instagram live interview on Friday, the Oscar-winning actress said she had been preparing for the role, even though she wasn’t officially cast in the film.

“[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing,” Berry said, E! News reports.

The mother of two also noted that she wants to take a “deep dive” into the trans community.

“Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project,” Berry said of the character.

Members of the LGTB community quickly pounced on her remarks, accusing Berry of misgendering the character during the interview.

Many also believe the role should go to a trans person.

Trans activist Serena Dianari explained on Twitter, “It absolutely is NOT a female story, it is a story about a man. And why is the aspect of physical transition the focal point for her? Cis peoples’ understanding of trans issues is really myopic. Girl watch Disclosure on Netflix.”

Berry acknowledged the critics on Monday and appeared to agree with their concerns. The John Wick star issued an apology and announced that she was stepping away from the role, saying “the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

In lengthy message on Twitter, Berry stated, “Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote.

Adding, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera, said Berry.

After Berry’s apology, the Twitter account for the Netflix documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, thanked the global superstar for “listening and learning.”

