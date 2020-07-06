Jimmy John’s worker reenacts lynching with a noose made of dough

The employees were fired after their social media post of the incident went viral

A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Georgia is under fire after at least two on-duty employees were captured on a social media making a noose out of dough and re-enacting a lynching – as a way to celebrate the 4th of July!

According to a Business Insider, in a video that was shared on social media during the holiday weekend, a white employee at a Jimmy John’s franchise in Woodstock, Georgia can be seen placing a noose made of dough over another white employee’s head.

This happened in Woodstock, GA, at a #JimmyJohns. White employees decided to make a noose out of bread dough, to mock the lynching of Black Americans. According to a rep at the store, the employees and the manager were fired. pic.twitter.com/W0cDhZ8bNI — Ryan Guillory Sr. 💫💫 🇺🇸 (@Mr_RyanGuillory) July 5, 2020

The employees appeared to be all smiles during the prank, but when the restaurant received backlash for the racially charged implications, multiple employees were reportedly fired over the incident which included at least two employees and the manager.

“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” Jimmy John’s said in a tweet. “The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand.”

However, Jimmy Johns’ founder James John Liautad is a Trump supporter who has given $100K to the Trump campaign and has also come under fire for his big game hunting hobby, Business Insider says. However, he no longer owns Jimmy John’s, selling all of his shares last year when Inspire Brands bought the company.

“As part of this acquisition, Jimmy John Liautaud stepped down as chairman, and he no longer leads the company,” Inspire Brands representative Jack D’amato told Business Insider. “His interests and political affiliations are as a private citizen, and we will have to defer any comments to him.”

