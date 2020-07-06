Daughter of Rickey Smiley shot three times in Houston

Smiley was shot just 3 days after her 19th birthday.

Rickey Smiley attends the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BET)

Radio host Rickey Smiley’s daughter, Aaryn Smiley, was shot three times in Houston on Sunday.

The popular radio host announced the news on GarywdTea’s segment of Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Smiley was on her way to pick up food from Whataburger when she was shot. Smiley is currently in surgery at a Houston Hospital.

Rickey says that his daughter is going to be fine.

When Smiley announced the news on-air, he was holding back tears. The radio host spoke about trying to find a flight to see his daughter, but due to flight limitations he couldn’t find anything directly to Houston.

Smiley continued to speak out against the rampant gun violence in Black communities, while emphasizing that these terrible acts should not discredit the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We all need to figure out what we gonna do about things that’s going on in our community, because those number are far worse with the ones the police doing,” said the host.

“I’m still gonna march, I’m still gonna protest. I still believe in everything that (Black Lives Matter) doing and what they stand for,” he continued.

Rickey Smiley is a gunshot victim himself. In 2016, he spoke about the incident and revealed that the bullet is still in his arm.

“She was shot with a hollow point bullet,” said Smiley. “If that bullet would have hit her in the chest, she would have been dead,” he concluded.

