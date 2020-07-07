3 charged after rape of 15-year-old filmed, posted online

The alleged assault took place in Georgia and was posted to Snapchat, say police

Two Georgia men and one woman have been charged in the rape of a 15-year-old girl after the attack was filmed and reportedly posted on Snapchat.

According to authorities, the sexual assault took place in late May at a shopping center in Newnan, Georgia. Police say the victim went to Ashley Park with 17-year-old Aaliyah Elize Garrison. Once there, the two young women met up with 20-year-old Demauri Stevens Gumbs and 18-year-old Miguel Angel Holloway Boulai.

Read More: Two Atlanta cops charged with assaulting students sue for reinstatement

The victim was allegedly given alcohol and then assaulted twice by Gumbs and Boulai; once in an office building and later inside a parked car. Newnan police believe Garrison not only filmed the alleged assault but also shared the video with a friend on Snapchat.

READ MORE: Breonna Taylor’s family claims no aid was offered after she was fatally shot

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office



All three suspects were arrested last week after the distraught teen told her mother what took place and they reported it to authorities. Boulai and Gumbs each face one count of rape and one count of child sexual exploitation, police said. They are being held at Georgia’s Coweta County Jail without bond, online records show.

Read More: Florida activist found dead after tweeting about sexual assault

Garrison was charged with one count of child sexual exploitation and has since been released on bond.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!