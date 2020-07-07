Blackout Day protest urges shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses only

The day is meant to demonstrate to the nation the $1.2 trillion in economic spending power that Black people have in America

Darius Rowe (2nd-L) and Queen Harris (2nd-R), sell their beauty products from their table to Beatrice Wiley (L), 91, and Joyce Childs (R), 40, during the Black Lives Matters Business Expo on June 19, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Today has been designated as Blackout Day. The day has been billed as a day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar outside of businesses owned by Black people.

“This movement is an awakening of the national consciousness of Black people in America and abroad.” The website reads, “We need economic solidarity in America amongst all Black people unequivocally.”

“In order to break free from the chains of financial servility, we will organize days, weeks, months, and years if necessary when not one Black person in America will spend a dollar outside of our community.”

The movement gained steam on social media through Facebook shares and Twitter posts.

“Do not spend any money 💰, do not shop on July 7, 2020. This is for all Blacks in America. Pass it on. July 7, 2020. That’s Black out day.” One user wrote in a tweet that was retweeted more than 18,000 times.

According to Hollywood Life, the movement was conceived by Calvin Martyr, founder of the Blackout Coalition. Martyr explains that African-Americans account for $1.2 trillion in economic spending. Blackout Day is meant to demonstrate the economic power that Black people have in America.

Pedestrians walk past the exterior of Mart 125. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The website also has an ask that says that African Americans should have “equal opportunity to access funding so that we can conduct business and practice group economics amongst ourselves.”

Blackout Day is for African Americans to demonstrate their economic power, however, all races are encouraged to participate.

Boycotts have long been a tool of protests in the Black community. The Montgomery Bus Boycott was a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement. Supporters of Blackout Day who want to support Black-Owned Businesses are encouraged to search the hashtags #blackownedbusiness and #supportblackbusiness on Instagram and Twitter.

Black-owned businesses on social media are taking advantage of Blackout Day 2020 by posting discount codes online.

