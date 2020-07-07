EPA says Lysol Disinfectant Spray effective in killing COVID-19

The products are able to kill the virus on surfaces within two minutes of use.

via @Lysol on Twitter

Two Lysol products have been tested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and found to be effective against the coronavirus on surfaces.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first to be tested against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and approved by the EPA, Fox Business reports.

The products are able to kill the virus on surfaces within two minutes of use, according to the agency.

“The EPA’s approval recognizes that using Lysol Disinfectant Spray can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene,” Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of hygiene for Reckitt Benckiser, the producer of Lysol, said in a statement.

Read More: Black therapists on how to cope with racial trauma amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lysol kills over 100* illness-causing germs and viruses, even those that may cause coughs.



*Lysol® Disinfectant Spray kills germs on hard surfaces when used as directed. Not for use on the body. pic.twitter.com/O2FCps3CXL January 29, 2018

At the height of the pandemic in March, Lysol cleaners were more valuable than water as Americans began hoarding disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

In a news release on Monday (July 6), The EPA noted that it will approve more disinfectants in the coming weeks. The Lysol products are at the top of a list of more than 420 cleaning agents said t be effective against “harder-to-kill” viruses on surfaces, per NBC New York.

Those products “meet the agency’s criteria for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2.”

President Donald Trump caught some major heat in April for suggesting that injecting disinfectants into one’s body could be a key to cure Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, theGrio previously reported.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that,” Trump stated during a White House Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing. “It sounds interesting to me.”

Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU April 24, 2020

Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of Lysol, was quick to respond to Trump’s remarks, urging against any internal use of its products to treat the potentially deadly virus.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said in a statement in April. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously confirmed that “a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” but “the primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person,” the CDC has said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!