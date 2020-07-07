HBO Max orders ‘Young Love’ from Matthew A. Cherry

The series will be based on the Oscar-winning short film 'Hair Love'

Matthew A. Cherry attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards – Nominees Luncheon on February 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Matthew A. Cherry keeps on winning and it looks like fans of his children’s book turned short film, Hair Love, have something to look forward to.

HBO Max has ordered Young Love, an animated series based on the Oscar-winning short. Cherry will serve as showrunner alongside Carl Jones, best known for The Boondocks. The 12-episode season will feature characters from the Hair Love film.

READ MORE: ‘Hair Love’ filmmaker signs first look deal with Warner Bros. TV

Here’s the official description:

The all-new animated series Young Love expands on the family introduced in Hair Love. Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” Cherry said in a statement. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

Execs for the streamer seem to be equally excited about the news.

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation, HBO Max, said in a statement. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

READ MORE: ‘Hair Love’ director starts Twitter campaign celebrating 4-year-old girl

Karen Rupert Toliver, EVP of creative for Sony Pictures Animation and Hair Love producer has also signed on as a producer.

“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts,” she said. “I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family.”