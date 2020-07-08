56 Florida hospitals reach ICU capacity amid pandemic

Governor says that the record-breaking numbers in positive coronavirus cases can be attributed to an increase in the number of tests being performed in the state

Paramedic patient on his hospital bed at the University of Miami Hospital’s Emergency Department (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, said on Monday, “There’s no need to be fearful.”

DeSantis is encouraging face masks and social distancing in his state, but he has not issued a state-wide mandate. He is also insisting that schools open on August 24, an effort that has encountered pushback.

On Monday, DeSantis held a press event at a COVID-only nursing facility near Miami International Airport. According to Samantha J. Gross, a reporter for The Miami Herald, reporters were not told that COVID positive patients were present in the building.

When Gross questioned the DeSantis team about holding a press conference in a building where patients were present, she tweeted that she was told that “patients are not on this floor.”

I will say, reporters were not informed that there were already 18 positive people being treated here before we entered this building.



We all got temperature checks and hand sanitizer. https://t.co/0BoWJgnrQk — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) July 7, 2020

According to CNN, DeSantis said on Monday that the record-breaking numbers in positive coronavirus cases can be attributed, in part, to an increase in the number of tests being performed in the state.

“There have been way more infections than documented cases,” he said. “But it’s not really evidence that it’s more prevalent.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center about how he is preparing for the surge of coronavirus patients. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to The Miami Herald, the governor acknowledged that the virus never subsided in his state. He said that, in fact, people infected with coronavirus “may be 10 times as many” as confirmed cases.

DeSantis praised The Villages retirement community which spans parts of Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties for its proactive testing. The Villages was the site of a video where a man was seen chanting “white power!” in a video that was later posted to Twitter by President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: 11-year-old boy becomes youngest patient to die of coronavirus in Florida

The Florida governor is in his first-term. A staunch Trump supporter, DeSantis has echoed the president’s sentiments that the increase in positive tests is related to an increase in testing and that the virus in his state is mainly impacting younger adults.

“The message for our elderly population is to avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home,’’ DeSantis said. “This virus is circulating more among people in their 20s and 30s.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!