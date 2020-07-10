Goya Foods CEO responds to brand boycott: ‘I’m not apologizing’

Robert Unanue slammed the 'suppression of speech'

Goya Foods became the target of a boycott campaign after CEO Robert Unanue was filmed at a White House event praising President Donald Trump. Now the controversial businessman has defiantly responded to critics seeking.

President Trump has never minced words about the Latin community. Despite the fact that Goya is currently the largest Hispanic-owned company in the country, Unanue sees no conflict and has no remorse for his support.

Robert Uname, CEO of Goya Foods, President Donald Trump (Screenshot from White House video)

“It’s suppression of speech,” Unanue, who is not just the CEO but also the grandson of the founders, told Fox & Friends hosts Friday.

“In 2012, 8 years ago, I was called by Michelle Obama to Tampa and they were mentioning to launch a ‘MyPlate’ thing, it’s putting the nutritional pyramid into a plate of portion control. They wanted to approach the African American community, Hispanic community to eat more nutritionally. So, they called on us as the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States and I went.”

“I went to the White House later and I introduced Hispanic Heritage Month, President Obama,” he continued.

“And, so, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed, when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and in educational prosperity, and you make a positive comment, all of a sudden that’s not acceptable.”

“So, you know, I’m not apologizing for saying, and especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re gonna say ‘no, I’m sorry, I’m busy. no, thank you.’ I didn’t say that to the Obama’s and I didn’t say that to President Trump,” he concluded.

As we previously reported, Unanue made headlines Thursday after he spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a ‘Hispanic Prosperity Initiative’

“We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have had a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said while standing at a podium beside Trump.

Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending all over social media.

