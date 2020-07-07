Dame Dash accuses Lifetime, ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ of exploiting his relationship with Aaliyah

The hip hop mogul says he's tired of TV producers using their relationship for ratings

Hip hop mogul Damon Dash believes that white cable network executives have a nasty habit of exploiting his relationship with deceased R&B singer Aaliyah Haughton and he’s now made it clear that he’d had enough.

Over the weekend, the hip-hop veteran shared a video on his Instagram page that shows him lashing out at producers during the filming of eOne’s Growing Up Hip Hop franchise.

“This is how I treat racist like Tara long from @eone_tv when she was trying to exploit my story with Aaliyah for @lifetimetv,” Dash wrote in the accompanying caption in which he called out eOne president, Tara Long.

“You think you’re going to f***ing exploit me when it comes to Aaliyah?” the producer can be heard shouting. “I kept telling Tara to stop.”

“My question is …why is it that the only way a Black person’s story can only be told on a network only if it goes through a white production company or it won’t get told…let’s get to that…but at the end of the day this is how I been treating racist…luck them out your house and do it yourself @damedashstudios #staytuned.”

To Dash’s point, in 2014 many fans were upset by the characterization of the R&B star in Lifetime’s Aaliyah biopic, Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. The cable network was again criticized in 2019 for including the singer’s story in the Surviving R.Kelly docuseries.

The list of critics included Aaliyah’s mother Diane Houghton, who said in a statement at the time, “These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy.”

The teen was first discovered by Kelly via his then-manager Barry Hankerson, Aaliyah’s uncle. The disgraced R&B singer married her when she was just 15. The illegal union was ultimately annulled.

The Detroit-born singer/actress was well on her way to an iconic career when she died in a plane crash in the Bahamas at age 22 in 2001. Aaliyah was dating Dash as the time of her death.

