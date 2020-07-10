White woman who allegedly tossed Molotov cocktail at NYPD blames Black people

Samantha Shader is claiming peer pressure

Amidst the police protest in tribute to George Floyd in Brooklyn, the white woman who is said to be responsible for tossing a Molotov cocktail at a New York Police Department car is blaming Black people.

Samantha Shader is alleged of traveling all the way from Catskill, N.Y. to Brooklyn and throwing a deadly, incendiary concoction similar to a grenade at officers in what was supposed to be a nonviolent protest.

The upstate, 27-year-old woman’s defense for throwing the makeshift weapon at the police ­– three Black people made her do it, according to The New York Post.

“[I] was approached on the street and given ‘the bottle’ by a black male, who was in a group with one other black male and a Black woman,” Shader said.

Shader gave a vivid description of the three Black people who allegedly gave her the weapon: a “thicker guy” with hair in “skinny dreads” of different colors, a smaller man with a hat, and a woman was thin with “poofy” hair in a ponytail.

It is worth noting that Shader was caught on igniting a Molotov cocktail in her on video. She was by herself, and she was arrested alongside two white people. Her 21-year-old sister Darian Shader who tried to interfere in her arrest was also apprehended.

It also does not help her case that she has a long run in with the law.

Despite being on record, Shader claimed “[the Black] man who handed her the bottle told her that they were going to prove a point,” and being“the only white person in the area,” The NY Post reported.

Shader obliged in throwing a Molotov cocktail in a police car with four officers occupied inside, the Hudson Valley 360 reported.

The use of explosives, arson, explosive to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and possessing and making a destructive device are the seven indictment Shader has in total with the potential of getting life in prison if charged by the assortment.

