Rapper Lil Marlo shot dead while driving in Atlanta

Investigators believe Lil Marlo was shot while driving and that he was the intended target.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

The rap community has lost another rising star. Rapper Lil Marlo, also known as Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 285 last night.

Authorities in downtown Atlanta say they were responding to a call about a car crash, but when police arrived they realized that it wasn’t a simple accident.

Police found him in the car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Five arrested in Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s death

Investigators believe Lil Marlo was shot while driving and that he was the intended target, according to TMZ.

As of right now, authorities are trying to determine the cause of the shooting. His body has been released to the medical examiner.

Many fans knew of Lil Marlo after he signed with Quality Control in 2017.

The record label is known for having launched the music careers of the Migos, City Girls, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty.

Praying for u Lil Baby…R.I.P. Marlo man 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/QYlE05tS4n — CJ. (@williscj_) July 12, 2020

Lil Yachty responded to the news of Lil Marlo’s death on Instagram by telling fans that the two just recorded a song together at 4 a.m.

Read More: Rapper Dave East taken into custody by NYPD hours before friend’s funeral

Lil Marlo’s most known songs include “1st N 3rd,” “F****em” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5.”

Lil Marlo was just 30. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!