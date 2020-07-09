Five arrested in Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s death

The surging star was shot and killed in a home invasion in February

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s family may yet see some justice in the death of the 20-year-old star. The LAPD announced today that three men and two juveniles have been arrested in the case, though no charges have yet been filed.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

The ”Dior’ rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was in Los Angeles in February when he was fatally shot by, at that time, unknown assailants, in what appeared to be a home invasion.

Four men wearing hoodies and masks entered his home in Los Angeles, firing shots. Speculation at the time centered on a home invasion because he’d posed with money on his Instagram account prior to the attack, according to multiple reports.

He’d also posted a pic with his address visible while showing some clothing he’d been sent and another photo that showed the house number where he’d been staying.

But not much was taken from the Hollywood Hills residence, according to the New York Times, and police were unsure whether he was targeted in a planned hit or if it was a robbery that went awry. Smoke was not alone in the house at the time but was in a room by himself where the gunmen found him.

Pop Smoke’s “Meet the Woo” with its hit singles “Dior” and “Welcome to the Party” established him very quickly as a burgeoning rap star. He went on to do collabos with Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj.

Pop Smoke performs on stage with French Montana at iHeartRadio Live and Verizon Bring You French Montana in New York City at Webster Hall on August 28, 2019. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Meet the Woo 2,” a mixtape release, came out just before his death.

A critically acclaimed posthumous major label debut “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” was just released and is expected to chart at #1.

Smoke was celebrated by his fans in a funeral procession on March 5 when his casket was followed through the streets of Brooklyn in a white, horse-drawn carriage followed by fans and residents with his music playing along.

Pop Smoke’s funeral procession today in Brooklyn 🕊 pic.twitter.com/8ooJZu4Ohg — Pop Smoke Fan Page (@MeetTheWoo2) March 5, 2020

The family held a private funeral the week before.



