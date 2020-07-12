Prosecutors want R. Kelly jury to be anonymous

The prosecution wants jurors to eat their lunch away from the public and be accompanied in and out the courthouse.

R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

R. Kelly is going back to trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges. New York City federal prosecutors are requesting the jury remain anonymous to the public, prosecutors and the defense team during proceedings.

Federal prosecutors also want the jurors to be barred from media communications, given that the singer’s trial will be a high-profile case, and that Kelly has a history of interfering with legal proceedings.

R. Kelly Prosecutors Want Jury To Be Anonymous, Claims He Is "Capable Of Inflicting Violence" https://t.co/klgE3cvhgs pic.twitter.com/xL7Xro9NXL July 11, 2020

During Kelly’s 2008 state trial in Illinois, he persuaded numerous people to make false testimonies before a grand jury.

The prosecution wants jurors to eat their lunch away from the public and be accompanied in and out the courthouse.

Steve Greenberg, the singer’s attorney, agrees with the terms.

READ MORE: R. Kelly says he’s ‘likely diabetic’ in third attempt to be released from jail

“We don’t want them – when they enter and leave the building, when they go to lunch or walk outside for fresh air – to be exposed to the influences of the Me Too movement,” Greenberg told CNN.

“The idea that R Kelly is going to do anything while his case is pending to intimidate jurors or threaten jurors like some 1950s mobster is ludicrous,” Greenberg told CNN. “I’ve done cases with anonymous juries. But we, as his lawyers, should certainly know where the jurors are from, what they do for a living. The idea of jury selection is that you have some idea of whom you’re selecting.”

READ MORE: R Kelly’s live-in girlfriends get into apparent brawl on video, police called to his condo

Kelly faces federal and state charges, CNN reported.

R. Kelly renews effort to gain release after news of COVID-19 cases in Chicago federal lockup https://t.co/i0f2ceJc6o April 16, 2020

Kelly’s legal team has unsuccessfully tried to get the singer released from prison due to COVID-19.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!