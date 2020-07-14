Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized

Footage of a man has emerged, showing him splashing red paint on the protest art days after it was completed

A Black lives Matter mural that was painted on 5th Avenue is seen directly in front of Trump Tower on July 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The recently created Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower was vandalized by an unknown man staging his own protest with red paint.

However, despite his best efforts, the spirit behind the mural still prevailed. The city swiftly cleaned up the art, proving that a message of equality is more powerful than on of hate.

The mural was painted, by people like Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton, in bold yellow paint across the pavement in front of Trump Tower in New York City on July 9.

President Donald Trump and many others were vocal about how they felt about the messaging. The president tweeted that this mural not only denigrated the luxury of the Manhattan street, but also was a symbol of hate.

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the…. July 1, 2020

For a few days, the city was able to enjoy the work with out incident.

According to The Hill, footage of a man was advanced showing him splashing crimson paint of the protest art. Vandalized a few days after its completion, the individual appears to be both in disguise and protecting himself from the coronavirus, wearing a face covering and gloves.

The same day that the mural was vandalized, it was restored by city employees. The perpetrator has not yet been apprehended.

The NY Police Department posted the video of the vandalism on twitter:

Mayor de Blasio summed up his intended message behind the mural in a tweet:

Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VE6MT80qDI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 9, 2020

Art has always been a vehicle for people to share their voice. Generations past have used it as a tool of political expression, and the Black Lives Matter movement has followed in this tradition.

Artists (professionals and volunteers) in Washington, D.C. first painted, “Black Lives Matter,” shocking the world. The big bold yellow letters were set across the street leading to the White House on June 5. The signature statement became a way for cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and New York City to show their support of BLM.

This Black Lives Matter mural and the many others have been created around the world and showcase a spirit of togetherness. This artwork has been the backdrop as many protests and marches are continuing to happen in response to the police killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others.

The message of the Black Lives Matter movement hasn’t stopped at the pavement. The growing number of demonstrations with similar messages showcase the veracity of the nation’s current state of civil unrest.

