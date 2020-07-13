LA’s first Black DA is targeted by Black Lives Matter

Jackie Lacey has claimed defunding the police may lead to lawlessness

(Credit: screenshot)

Jackie Lacey may be the first Black person to serve as district attorney for Los Angeles but has made it clear she’s no fan of Black Lives Matter activists, especially the ones who showed up at her house in the middle of the night.

Saturday, Lacey, who was elected in December 2012, was questioned in an interview about the March 2 incident. Lacey made headlines after her husband pulled a gun on activists who’d shown up to her home to talk to her.

“It’s surreal,” she told CNN, about the weekly protests against her. “It’s almost like an out-of-body experience.’

She also expressed her reservations about the current push to defund the police, and Black Lives Matter’s new campaign to get rid of her in the November election due to her record in policing the police.

This is garbage framing @cnn. It's not "surprising" at all, BLM doesn't support an elected just because they are Black. Lacey's record is awful for Black lives: She's sent 22 ppl to death row, all ppl of color, never charged an LAPD cop for a shooting, etchttps://t.co/kT5AJARgkQ July 10, 2020

“I get in here and the most vocal group who wants to take me out is a group known as Black Lives Matter,” Lacey said in the interview.

She then opined that many within BLM seemed unaware of her story, and how she started from humble beginnings and went on to be the first black DA in the 170-year history of the office.

“They’re treating me like ‘the man. But if they only knew that I’m the girl from the neighborhood.”

