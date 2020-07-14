Kansas City man in MAGA hat flashes gun after being asked about mask

Before flashing his weapon, the man told the 18-year-old counter clerk that he was 'exempt' from wearing the protective wear

A man in Kansas City flashed a gun at employees at a restaurant after being asked to wear a mask inside.

The middle-aged man was wearing a red Make America Great Again hat when he was asked by the 18-year-old counter clerk to put a mask on.

Arlo Kinsey told The Kansas City Star, “I asked him if he could wear a mask since it’s what Gov. Kelly told us to do.”

The young man said that the customer told him that he had an “exemption to the mask order” and lifted his shirt, showing a gun in a holster worn on his hip.

“My first thought was, I work in customer service and this is really what’s going to happen? All we’re asking is that you wear a mask for a couple of minutes. We could have taken your order outside if you didn’t want to.” Kinsey told the newspaper, “But you go into an air-conditioned area without a mask on, and if I tell you to wear one, you’re going to shoot me? Wow. I make $8.50 an hour, plus tips — for this?”

The owner of RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack, Bob Palmgren, said that he confronted the man who pointed to his “Trump hat.” The restaurant owner said that he told the customer that he also likes President Donald Trump. “But it doesn’t make a difference. You don’t have a mask on. And I’m like, your gun’s not going to kill coronavirus, now get the hell out of here.”

Palmgren told the website that he has been strictly enforcing the mask ordinance because he is trying to protect his employees. “If everybody gets sick, then I’m out of business. So I’ve got to enforce these rules.”

The man left the restaurant before he could be identified.

According to the report, Kinsey said that his experience with the man was “nerve-wracking and disappointing.” He added that people who don’t want to wear a mask always have an option of delivery or having their food brought out to their car.

