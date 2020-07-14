Princess Love requests dismissal of divorce from Ray J

The couple appears to be working on their marriage two months after Love filed for divorce, ending their four years of marriage

Ray J (R) and his Wife Princess Love (L) attend Tyga’s Birthday (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Princess Love, has asked a court to dismiss her divorce request from her husband, Ray J.

After a copy of the couple’s May divorce filing was revealed to the public on Monday, it seems that Brandy’s sister-in-law has changed her mind.

An updated report from The Blast said that the court signed off on the request within days.

“I don’t want to be married anymore,” she said at the time, “I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.”

In an Instagram post, Ray J recorded a video of himself and Epik. The caption tagged Epik’s IG profile name saying, “looking jus like his momma!”

During a virtual press conference weeks ago, Ray J called Princess Love a “supermom.” He said that the couple was “taking it one day at a time.” He also confirmed that they spent their daughter, Melody’s second birthday together in late May.

“For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that,” he shared. “That’s a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we’re just locked in with the parenting. God is good.”

The couple has been married since 2016. They have both appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood which debuted on VH1 in 2014. Ray J was an original member of the cast, Princess Love joined the following season.

Representatives for the couple have yet to comment.

