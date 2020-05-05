Ray J’s estranged wife won’t let him see their kids until he quarantines alone

Princess Love has allegedly told Ray J that he must quarantine alone for seven days before he can see their children

While many parents are spending more quality time with their children than ever during the current quarantine, Ray J says he hasn’t been afforded that luxury due to a fall out with his estranged wife Princess Love.

According to Page Six, the couple was no longer living under the same roof when the COVID-19 was formally categorized as a pandemic. Love has been hyper-vigilant about the conditions under which the entertainer is allowed to see his kids, Melody Love Norwood, 1, and Epik Ray Norwood who was born in January.

The mother of two is allegedly requiring that the father of her children be quarantined alone for at least seven days before being allowed in their home. Until he can adhere to those guidelines, he will be staying at a luxury hotel approximately 10 minutes away in LA to ensure that he doesn’t expose his family to the virus.

While the terms appear reasonable and in alignment with the social distancing mandates currently being enforced in California due to the coronavirus, Ray J said he believes his wife is stalking his social media accounts in an attempt to catch him slipping. It’s also been said that if anyone so much as even enters his hotel room, he’ll have to begin the seven days all over again.

“I’m lonely right now,” the distraught father told Page Six. “I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over.’ So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.”

