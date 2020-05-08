Ray J gets served divorce papers from wife Princess Love

The couple has been separated since November when Love stated the singer left his family to 'party with escorts and strippers'

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood Star and former model, Princess Love has filed for divorce from her singer husband, Ray J.

The stars have been estranged from each other since November when the then-pregnant Love publicly stated that her husband left her and their daughter, Melody Norwood, alone in Vegas after an argument.

Love said that her husband left them to “party with escorts and strippers,” with no way to get home and while blocking her from calling. In a comment on Ray J’s Instagram, she said, “Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling… now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.” This caption has since been deleted.

Eight months pregnant at the time, Love said that she was uncomfortable driving back to Los Angeles with her young daughter. “I’m over 8-months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on.”

Ray J tried to apologize to his wife in an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, “I have to do better, and I have to understand my wife is pregnant,” he said at the time. “I have to think a little wiser when I’m making decisions.”

According to an interview with Page Six, Ray J said that his wife asked him to quarantine by himself amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m lonely right now. I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over,’ ” he says. “So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.”

Love gave birth to the couple’s son, Epik Ray Norwood, in January. The two stars have been married for nearly four years.

Love filed the papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, according to TMZ.