Angela Yee on why August Alsina revealed relationship with Jada: ‘His feelings were hurt’

The radio show host says that the singer wanted to tell his story

Angela Yee attends Who’s Got the Juice – Hustle In Brooklyn on November 14, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

When August Alsina opened up about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith during an interview with Angela Yee plenty of people assumed there must be bad blood between the former lovers.

While some folks initially doubted his claims, Jada and Will Smith confirmed the relationship during a special episode of Red Table Talk.

Now, Angela Yee is sharing her thoughts on the situation.

“I think the main thing was let’s not forget this was somebody who thought they were in a situation, and his feelings were hurt. And you can’t negate that someone’s feelings were hurt, and they wanted to tell their story,” The Breakfast Club host told TheJasmineBrand.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“I feel like there’s so much more he could’ve said, and the details are still kept private. The fact is, they were in an entanglement – or whatever you wanna call it – and it is what it is. Will knew about it. It wasn’t a secret. He wasn’t messing up their marriage. August went through a lot…if that’s what he had to do to heal himself, to tell the world, ‘This is what happened to me,’ then it is what it is.”

Yee also weighed in on the surprisingly candid conversation Will and Jada had on Red Table Talk.

“Red Table Talk is known for telling the truth about things. So, if this is part of your truth, then you should tell it. It was the best-rated show they ever had on Facebook Watch! The biggest episode they ever had!” she said.

“I think he was very respectful in the way that he told the story. He wasn’t like, ‘F*ck that h*e!’ He was just like, ‘I was in love. I had deep feelings.’ She probably didn’t have a choice.”

