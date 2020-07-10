August Alsina catches heat after slamming KeKe Palmer over 2015 photo

The actress originally posted the pic on her Instagram account in 2015, which sparked dating rumors between the duo at the time.

(Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET/Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP)

August Alsina is catching heat from Black Twitter after he read KeKe Palmer for filth over a simple misunderstanding.

It all started when a fan posted a #throwback photo of Palmer riding in a car with the R&B singer and captioned the image “This you?”

Keke confirmed, writing: “Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing,” she clapped back.

“Everybody always thinks I’m dating August just because of the photo we took together on my Instagram page, but no I am not dating August Alsina, we’re just friends,” she told HelloBeautiful at the 2015 Essence Fest.

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

The photo resurfaced this week, seemingly in response to a tweet Palmer wrote which stated, “The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy.”

Many fans assumed she was referring to Jada Pinkett Smith finally admitting to having an affair with Alsina back in the day.

When Alsina caught wind of Palmer’s response to their old photo, he snapped and put all her business out there in a pearl-clutching tweet.

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man,” he wrote. “You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability,” he added.

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA July 10, 2020

Fans of the singer were quick to call him out for misinterpreting Palmer’s remarks.

One user wrote, “August she didn’t even say anything bad about you! Did she deserve this?”

Another added, “as much as you’ve discussed your own mental & emotional struggles in the past, it’s funny that you decided to use her “mental instability” as an unprovoked attack on her.”

A third noted, “He a whole weirdo for this.. he need to be directing that energy at who he really mad at…Jada.”

He a whole weirdo for this.. he need to be directing that energy at who he really mad at…Jada — Stream Invasion of Privacy (@BardiSims) July 10, 2020

Last month, Alsina dropped a bombshell when he confirmed longstanding rumors that he and Will Smith’s wife were once secret lovers.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” August told Angela Yee of Pinkett Smith during a sit-down interview.

He added, “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

In the July 10 episode of her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she “got into an entanglement” with August about four and a half years ago.

She made it clear, however, that she didn’t cheat on her husband because they were separated at the time.

