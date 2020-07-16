Video shows Megan Thee Stallion bleeding on the street after shooting incident

New footage shows the Houston-born rap star was injured when police showed up after an incident in Los Angeles

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion says she feels “incredibly grateful to be alive” after she was shot multiple times over the weekend, and now the footage has been revealed from the moment when authorities showed up to the scene and took her to the hospital.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Initially, several outlets including TMZ were reporting that the Houston native had a cut on her foot, which led to police searching the car and finding a concealed weapon. But later it was determined that she had in fact been shot.

Now the channel has obtained new footage of the incident, which shows the 25-year-old being asked to exit the vehicle and back up towards police. With each belabored step she takes, she leaves a trail of blood and is visibly in pain.

“I was never arrested,” she clarified in the caption of her public response. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who Megan has been seen spending a lot of time with over the last several months, was also on the scene and arrested on a gun charge. He has yet to share his account of what took place that evening.

The two were attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s house and are seen in footage where everything seems amicable before the evening’s tragic end.

