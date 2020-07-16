NC woman in racist viral video dies after being hit by fire truck

Rachel Dawn Ruit recently made headlines after attacking a Black teenager and a woman in a hijab



(Credit: screenshot/Asheville Police Department)

A North Carolina woman who previously went viral for going on a racist tirade has now died after being struck by a fire department truck.

According to the Asheville Citizen Times, on July 13th, Rachel Dawn Ruit suffered fatal injuries after being struck by the Asheville Fire Department vehicle.

The next day, Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse confirmed that she had passed away.

READ MORE: Brave firefighter under fire for taking a knee during charity football game

Ruit previously made international headlines due to her racist video rants and attacks on a Black teenager and a woman in a hijab.

The victim was hit in her face by this woman while she was on the phone with APD. @ChiefDavidZack why didn’t your officers respond? This is why @CityofAsheville should #DefundThePolice @EstherManheimer pic.twitter.com/REAWSYWijR July 2, 2020

Despite her checkered past, Wednesday Asheville Fire Department officials issued a statement offering condolences to Ruit’s family on behalf of the city for “injuries she sustained as a pedestrian struck July 13 by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle.”

“This is a tragedy for all involved,” City Manager Debra Campbell said in the statement. “Chief Burnette and I reached out to Ms. Ruit’s family to share our deepest sympathies. We also extend our condolences for all those who knew her.”

READ MORE: Muhammad Ali Jr: My dad would call Black Lives Matter a ‘racist’ movement

“The fire department, especially our firefighter who was involved in this incident, is deeply saddened by this event,” added Fire Chief Scott Burnette. “We are fully cooperating with the police department’s investigation and hope Ms. Ruit’s family and friends can find some solace knowing we care during this difficult time.”

Local resident Jonathan Rowell recognized the victim from her viral video and was a witness to the incident. He posted about it on social media.

“I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her,” he shared in a Facebook post.

“The Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!