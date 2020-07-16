Snoop Dogg launches ‘Snoop Cali Red’ wine with 19 Crimes

As part of the launch, the wine brand will donate $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

(Credit: Snoop Dogg)

Snoop Dogg may be done with gin & juice now that he has launched his own wine, Snoop Cali Red. The superstar collaborated with the Australian wine brand, 19 Crimes.

Not only is the new offering both delicious and affordable, the gorgeous bottle feature’s Snoop’s face and a pretty cool party trick. Using Augmented Reality, he actually starts speaking when you scan it with your phone.



(Credit: Snoop Dogg)

19 Crimes is the first wine brand that used augmented reality to bring their labels to life, and the introduction of “Snoop Cali Red” is the perfect launchpad.

An icon of hip hop, Snoop embodies the same spirit of rule-breaking, culture creating, and overcoming adversity that inspired 19 Crimes’ original cast of rebellious heroes. “Snoop Cali Red” marks a new chapter for 19 Crimes, with Snoop bringing the first-ever California bottling from the fan-favorite wine brand to life.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market,” the rapper said in a press statement. “So I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

Sourced from Northern California’s Lodi region, “Snoop Cali Red” is a blend of Petite Syrah 65%, Zinfandel 30%, Merlot 5%. All American oak offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate. (SRP: $12)

In conjunction with the launch, 19 Crimes will donate $100,000 to the NAACP Legal Fund. As protests sparked across all 50 states, over 10,000 people have been arrested nationwide for participating and breaking curfews – simply exercising their rights as a US citizen. The NAACP Legal Fund has stood up to support these people, the majority of whom are Black or People of Color.

“19 Crimes was born from individuals that overcame adversity, and we are proud to support the NAACP in their fight to seek justice for people who are unfairly facing incarceration, for simply expressing the same outrage that we all now feel,” explains John Wardley, Vice President Marketing Treasury Wine Estates.

In addition to their initial donation, the 19 Crimes team is working with the NAACP on a longer-term plan to provide continued support.

