Tyra Banks named new host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

She's replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Tyra Banks is taking her talents to the ballroom!

ABC has confirmed that the supermodel will be the take the helm of Dancing With the Stars as the next season’s new host. She’s replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron (who has hosted all 28 seasons) and Erin Andrews, who joined him in Season 18.

In addition to her hosting duties, Banks will also be an executive producer of the show that features celebrities competing for the coveted mirror-ball trophy alongside the pros they are paired with.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning…The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances…it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” she said in a statement.

Banks made sure to show respect for the longtime judge Bergeron who reportedly only learned his time was up this week.

“Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats,” she said.

Bergeron shared that he was leaving the series via social media on Monday.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

ABC thanked the former hosts for their efforts and were ready to look forward.

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

“As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

