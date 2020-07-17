Nick Cannon concerns fans with cryptic tweets after podcast scandal

The TV host was fired from Viacom/CBS after anti-Semitic comments on his 'Cannon's Class' podcast

Host Nick Cannon speaks onstage at The Los Angeles Mission Legacy Of Vision Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon has undoubtedly had a rough week in the court of public opinion, but the prolific and usually upbeat host had many of his fans concerned about his mental health after he posted alarmingly cryptic tweets.

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital, suicide attempt suspected: report

Thursday evening, after the fallout from comments he made during his Cannon’s Class podcast that many found to be anti-Semitic, Cannon dropped two posts, one with his location designated as “Heaven.”

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth🙏🏾💙 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

The Masked Singer host also expressed his hurt after he said his own people turned on him for issuing an apology to the Jewish community after his firing from ViacomCBS.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” wrote the 39-year-old. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing.”

He then chose to end the message with, “Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” which many felt sounded suicidal.

Further fueling those speculations was another tweet in which he declared, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Fans and fellow celebrities flocked to his comments section to show their support, including crooner Ne-Yo, who reminded him, “You’re no fool and you’re no coward. We’ve all made mistakes. Amazing how easily people forget that while in an attempt to crucify someone else.”

READ MORE: Washington NFL team accused of sexual harassment and toxic workplace culture

Ne-Yo also told Cannon he could get through this rough patch, noting, “You’re too smart to not see the test, too aware not to know this is what GOD allows his strongest to endure.”

Cannon was let go from ViacomCBS after the comments went viral. His guest on the podcast episode was Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, a former member of the rap group Public Enemy who was fired in 1989 for his anti-Semitic comments.

Cannon’s professional relationship with Viacom went back decades. He worked with Nickelodeon and created and hosted the rap battle show Wild N Out for the network. Though he’s asked ViacomCBS to retain the rights to the show, its future is unclear.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.