Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital, suicide attempt suspected: report

Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, believes that she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol

Tamar Braxton is seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

After being found unresponsive on Thursday, R&B singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital.

Reports believe that it could have been a suicide attempt by the famous Braxton sister.

According to TMZ, a man called 911 around 10 p.m. He said someone attempted suicide at the Downtown Los Angeles Ritz Carlton hotel.

The outlet reported that David Adefeso, Braxton’s boyfriend, told cops she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol. However, the “Love & War” singer was unsuccessful if that was her intention. Sources say that Braxton is in stable condition but remains unconscious.

She is currently under 24-hour hospital surveillance.

Braxton is also known for starring in and producing the hit reality show, Braxton Family Values. The show is about her musical family, including her mother, son, sisters Traci, Trina, Towanda, and Toni Braxton. Braxton Family Values made its debut on We TV in 2011.

As a former child star, joining her sisters’ singing group The Braxtons as a teenager, Braxton’s life has played out on television. In 2016, she departed from her co-hosting role on the talk show, The Real. Controversy ensued around her leaving the show, resulting in a very public social media war, filled with shade and accusations.

It has been rumored that part of the conflict at the show was connected to her husband, Vince Hubert, who also served as her manager. The two are now divorced.

Later, almost three years away from the show, Braxton issued a public apology on her Instagram page, a post that has since been deleted.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self-inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of The Real, Iyanla Vanzant, old and new friends, and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me, I don’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my David Adefeo.”

Since then, she has gone on to win the British reality show, Celebrity Big Brother. Braxton was also able to restore her relationship with Xscape singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss —who also appeared on the show.

Braxton’s new show with co-host Johnny Wright, To Catch a Beautician, premiered on Vh1 May 2020.

