Tennessee woman warns of deadly COVID-like pneumonia in video

Pepsie Bilal has been tested negative for the coronavirus, but has been diagnosed with a condition just has devastating

Pepsie Bibal (Instagram)

In a heart-wrenching video, a Tennessee woman is warning others about her diagnosis with unknown pneumonia. The woman says that she has all the symptoms of COVID-19, but has taken three negative tests.

“You’ll have fever, muscle aches, cramps, my joints are locking up, but I keep myself hydrated. I have oxygen,” she says, “I try not to use it unless I have to, and I have I.V., fluids that I can self-administer.”

The woman who identifies herself on Facebook as Pepsie Bilal has garnered over 48,000 likes and over 60,000 shares.

Bilal states that she works at a hospital, but does not state what her role there is.

“The reason for this video is to let you know don’t follow this trend and this 5G thing, and not wearing a mask. Don’t be silly, y’all,” she says, “Wear a mask.”

She stated that the hospital that she visited was “jam-packed.”

The devastating video proved to be difficult for the public to watch, as the woman often pauses and gasps for her air. Her eyes were a bright, bloodshot red. “It hurts really bad,” she said, “I fight. I fight hard. Keep me in your prayers, stay safe, and please… don’t go around anybody if you don’t have to.”

“Wear your PPE. Wear your mask. I love you guys,” she says, “Keep me in your prayers,” she says with a gasp. “And stay safe, and stay blessed.”

The woman says she was contacted by the CDC who said that this strain of pneumonia was “more deadly” than coronavirus. Though Bilal originally refused to be admitted to the hospital, citing her children as her reasoning for refusal, she later posted an update on her condition to her Facebook page saying that though she’s been admitted to the hospital, she refuses to be put on a ventilator; instead, choosing to breathe on her own.

The hundreds of comments on the video are of prayers for Bilal’s healing.

There are no additional updates about a new strain of COVID-19, but on the CDC page that details pneumonia, there is a message that states, “Some patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have had pneumonia” with a link to the organization’s official coronavirus reference page.

