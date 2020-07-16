Half of San Quentin prisoners infected with COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the San Quentin prison in California has resulted in half of its inmates infected.

An aerial view San Quentin State Prison on July 08, 2020 in San Quentin, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California San Quentin prison has made news for their response to COVID-19 as now half of the population has confirmed positive cases.

READ MORE: San Quentin prison housing inmates in tents amid COVID-19 outbreak

Huffpost reports there are over 2000 cases of coronavirus at the prison with over 1200 active as of Thursday. The widespread outbreak is likely the result of 120 inmates being transferred in, 25 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the report, eleven inmates have died and only 36 people with positive cases were released. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to release 8,000 inmates, however, it is not confirmed how many will come from San Quentin.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports there will be multiple rounds of releases, prioritizing inmates with 180 days or less remaining on their sentences but excluding anyone serving time for domestic violence or other violent crimes, and those needing to register as a sex offender upon release.

California prisons are not alone in their struggle against COVID-19.

An inmate in Maryland’s Jessup Correctional Institution recorded a video allegedly displaying the unsatisfactory conditions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported by TheGrio, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed at total of 290 cases of the coronavirus including four deaths in early May.

“They are killing us down here. They are not giving us the proper cleaning supplies to clean ourselves. We are not cleaning ourselves at all,” the man says in the video.

In Mississippi, prisoners are being aided in their fight for fair conditions by rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti. Team ROC has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of 227 Mississippi inmates in response to the prison’s response to COVID-19.

READ MORE: San Quentin prisoners go on hunger strike over coronavirus conditions

“The situation in Parchman is dire. More and more of the incarcerated population are reaching out for help and pleading for immediate medical attention, especially as the coronavirus threatens their lives,” says Yo Gotti in according to theGrio.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.