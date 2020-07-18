Fox’s Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump on Biden’s police reform position

Chris Wallace pushes back on Donald Trump when the president claimed that Joe Biden wants to defund or abolish the police

Donald Trump (left) Chris Wallace (right)

President Donald Trump sat down with veteran journalist Chris Wallace for a “Fox News Sunday” interview and the network has released an attention-grabbing clip of the one-on-one set to air on Sunday.

In the clip, Wallace asked the president what he had planned to do about the violence and shootings in cities like New York City and Chicago, to which he responded that they are “Democrat-run cities” and they are “stupidly run,” before turning his ire toward former Vice President Joe Biden, his presumptive challenger in the forthcoming presidential election.

Trump went on to blame the crime rates on city officials and Biden, saying it’s “because they want to defund the police — and Biden wants to defund the police.”

That is when Wallace interjected to correct the president’s assertion about Biden wanting to defund the police, responding: “Sir, he does not.”

Fox News has been a safe haven for Trump to do interviews, but he wasn’t pleased with being fact-checked by Wallace regarding Biden. While the full interview will air on Sunday, Wallace on Friday previewed the interview with Fox News host Bill Hemmer, playing the clip and explaining the exchange with the president.

Fox's Chris Wallace fact checks Trump and tells Trump that he's wrong to claim that Biden wants to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/arNNZb8K01 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 17, 2020

Visibly frustrated, Trump insisted that Biden did want to defund the police, despite the fact that Biden has been on record saying that he opposes defunding police, according to HuffPost.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump alleged, to which Wallace responded that it “says nothing about defunding the police.”

It was at this point that the President called for the charter to be brought to him. “Oh, really? It says abolish. It says — let’s go. Get me the charter, please.”

Wallace went on to tell Hemmer that a White House aide retrieved highlights of the charter for the president to review during the interview.

“He found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication ― because there isn’t any ― that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police,” Wallace told Hemmer.

Wallace ended his discussion with Hemmer by revealing that Trump will speak candidly especially about his prospective opponent this fall.

“Let me say, he takes some shots at Joe Biden that I’ve never heard before,” he said.

