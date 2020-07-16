Latest Quinnipiac poll shows Biden leading Trump by 15 points

Voters believe that the former VP is more honest than the president, and cares more about Americans

A new leading national poll shows Democratic presumptive nominee, Joe Biden leading the incumbent President, Donald Trump, by 15 points.

The new Quinnipiac University national poll compares to its June poll when Biden was leading Trump by only eight points.

According to the polling, Independents are a key factor in widening the lead between the two. Independents are now backing Biden 51-34 percent. Democrats back Biden 91-5 percent, and nine percent of Republicans back Biden compared to seven percent in June.

“Yes, there (are) still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real-time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll also shows that when asked, Biden leads Trump by wide margins when it comes to personal traits.

66% of voters view Trump as dishonest, while only 42% say no about Biden’s honesty.

59% of voters say that Biden cares about average Americans, while only 37% say the same about Trump.

The poll also shows that the president’s approval rating has dropped to 36%.

A clear majority of voters, 62 – 31 percent, say they think President Trump is hurting rather than helping efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Trump’s strongest card, the economy, shredded by a killer virus, may have left the president with no go-to issue or trait to stave off defeat… not leadership, not empathy, not foreign policy, and certainly not his handling of COVID-19,” said Malloy.

1,273 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed from July 9 – 13 with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

