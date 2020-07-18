Man in blond wig who stole $104,000 during Philly looting spree, arrested

The man was recognized by two police officers with whom he'd previously had contact.

A man stands beside a boarded up store due to looting after the 6pm imposed curfew on June 3, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Authorities have now identified Raphael Shaw as the man who wore a blonde wig and face mask to steal $104,000 from a west Philadelphia Wells Fargo Bank in May.

Security footage captured Shaw, 20, as he and another man, Xavier Nolley-Hall used a stolen Lowe’s forklift to remove a vault from the inside of the Wells Fargo branch.

Remember when I shared the photo of the Wells Fargo vault theft in #Philly? Well, they finally caught them.



Raphael Shaw posed with his stolen money on Instagram. Here's a pic of him in his blonde wig.



(Breathy Voice)

Happy Birthday Mr. President lolhttps://t.co/QJcWFwyPbV pic.twitter.com/lMJVLa8Mdb July 17, 2020

Shaw and Nolley-Hall were among a group of people who went inside the ransacked bank. Police officers were covering other areas of unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd, and none were on the scene at the time.

Shaw visited the bank before the actual crime and made a plan for how he would steal the money.

Read More: Transcript reveals George Floyd told cops he couldn’t breathe more than 20 times

After the heist, a dark Pontiac was seen trailing the forklift. The license plate number was connected to Shaw.

Shaw used social media to show off some of the cash that stolen from the bank. He was also recognized by two police officers with whom he’d previously had contact. His arm tattoos were noted as a distinguishing feature.

So he stole 100k with a blonde wig and a forklift, philly is different 🤦🏾‍♀️ July 18, 2020

Three days after stealing from the bank, Shaw was arrested for being in possession of a stolen car. At that time, he was out on bail, awaiting trial for a different assault charge.

His alleged accomplice, Nolley-Hall was arrested on July 9 and is adamant he doesn’t know Shaw, even though they were seen on surveillance video together.

More federal charges from the widespread violence and looting in Philadelphia at the end of May. Time for alleged perpetrators to face the consequences in federal court. This is not a game. #FedCrimeGetsFedTime https://t.co/pHpLT2P2O6 July 17, 2020

The two face many charges in this case including entering a bank with intent to commit a felony. Shaw is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Many residences, local stores and banks in west Philadelphia are still rebuilding after the days of looting and protests.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.