Beyoncé releases new trailer for ‘Black is King’

Black is King is slated to be released on Disney+ on July 31.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

A second trailer has been released for Beyonce’s highly anticipated film, Black is King. Beyoncé took on the role of writer, director, and executive producer for the film.

The film features many high-profile people including Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, mother Tina Knowles, Kelly Roland, Pharrell, and Naomi Campbell.

“You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar,” says Beyoncé. “What a thing to be both unique and familiar. To be one and the same, and still unlike any other.”

According to a press release, the journey to get Black is King completed was a long one. Beyoncé and her team traveled to cities across the U.S. including New York and Los Angeles.

Black is King was also filmed in Belgium, South Africa and parts of West Africa.

Disney announced a distribution deal that will make the film available to stream in many parts of Africa including South Africa, Nigeria, and Ethiopia.

The fact that Beyoncé has been working on this project since 2018 (or more) blows my mind! 🤯 #BLACKISKING is gonna be huge! pic.twitter.com/1s5cQGcL0O July 19, 2020

Beyoncé voiced the role of adult Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King which hit theaters last year.

Just as the film was being released, Beyoncé dropped a companion album called The Lion King: The Gift. She also gave fans a sneak peek at her writing process with the documentary Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift.

Black is King is based off of the music from The Lion King’s: The Gift album.

