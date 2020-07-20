Trump refuses to agree to accept 2020 results if he loses to Biden

When asked if he would graciously concede a loss in the upcoming election, the president answers, ’I have to see’

President Donald Trump refused to say whether or not he would accept an election loss to Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

“I have to see. Look, you—I have to see,” he said. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no.”

The comments came during an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

In the interview, Wallace shared the results of a Fox News poll which showed Biden leading over Trump by 8%. The president rejected the results. “First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls.” He said that the polls were “fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake.”

Trump also said that the election is likely to be rampant with fraud, even though he has never presented any evidence of that.

“I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election,” he said in the interview, “I really do.”

A employee at the Utah County Election office puts mail in ballots into a container to register the vote in the midterm elections. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Experts have said that the risk of fraud in mail-in voting is low. In Washington State, the primary form of voting is by mail where professionals distribute, and then collect, analyze, and count them in a central location.

The president has previously called out efforts by state officials in Michigan and Nevada who have tried to expand access to mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State.” Trump tweeted in May. “I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Secretary of State, corrected the tweet saying that the state sent applications, not ballots.

In the interview, Trump also continued to downplay the coronavirus pandemic saying that the recent surge in cases was due to increased testing and that many people infected with the virus, “automatically” recover.

